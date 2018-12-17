EAU CLAIRE — Mary Erickson, a registered nurse at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital was one of a couple dozen hospital colleagues who attended a human trafficking awareness training last week at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
“It’s so prevalent but I didn’t know a lot about it before this session was offered,” she said. “Now my eyes are open wide.”
Ninety minutes of information including statistics, how a trafficking ring operates and prevention resources available in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties were presented by the Department of Justice, the Eau Claire Police Department and an advocacy group called Fierce Freedom.
The nonprofit started in 2012 to fight modern day slavery. With an office in Altoona, Cat Jacoby with Fierce Freedom, is positioned well to educate the entire Chippewa Valley through training sessions such as the one held for HSHS employees.
“I think the medical community has a huge role in identifying what human trafficking looks like,” Jacoby said. “They have a unique opportunity to really have that time to interface with a possible victim.”
Sixty-three percent of human trafficking survivors report being seen in an emergency room sometime during their captivity according to the American Academy of Family Physicians. Admissions included things like STDs, pregnancies and suicide ideation. That’s why HSHS St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart hospitals’ Emergency Medical Services Director Robin Schultz knew it was important to bring this training to the hospital.
“When we find out that we have a patient in one of our emergency departments that is one of these statistics, it’s through the questions we’re asking to identify if they feel safe in their environment — if they’re feeling safe at home,” Schultz said.
Erickson will also use the training she learned outside the hospital walls.
“It’s something we all as professionals, as parents, as women need the information because it’s a big deal,” she said. “You don’t like to think it’s happening in your town, your county but it is and the number of cases is more than I thought.”
All 72 counties in Wisconsin have reported cases of human labor or sex trafficking, according to Fierce Freedom.
As defined by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, labor trafficking includes the recruitment, transportation and provision of a person for labor services through the use of force, fraud or coercion. Sex trafficking is when a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud or coercion in which the person induced to perform such acts has not attained 18 years of age. Victims include young children, teenagers, men and women.
“What is alarming is the number of people who are not familiar with the topic and it could be happening right in front of them and they’re not even aware,” said Schultz.
Mary Weider, an emergency room registered nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, said more awareness is needed.
“Not only does this touch me as a nurse, but also as a mom, and the more people you can expose the training to the more you can spread the word.”
Erickson said knowledge is power, and having awareness and saving even one person is “monumental.”
“It’s terrible and we have to figure out how to recognize it,” Erickson said.
A second awareness class will be planned in 2019 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. It will be open to both HSHS St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart employees.
In the meantime, Jacoby will continue working to end modern-day slavery.
“No matter who you are you can use this for your influence. It’s so important to know what the signs of trafficking can look like and how you can kind of join the fight,” Jacoby said.
