The hope was to cut down the deer population significantly in 2019, but the numbers are in and they aren’t kind.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the nine-day gun deer hunting season saw a significant decrease in the amount of deer killed during the same period in 2018.
About 160,769 deer were killed during the nine-day period, which ran through Sunday, Dec. 1. Compared with the 213,972 killed in 2018, the numbers amount to a 25% decrease in the amount of deer killed compared to a year ago.
The amount of deer harvested in the Chippewa Valley include 997 antlered and 1,376 antlerless (2,373 total) in Chippewa Falls; 611 antlered and 718 antlerless (1,329 total) in Eau Claire; 1,689 antlered and 2,426 antlerless (4,115 total) in Dunn County; and 1,406 antlered and 2,190 antlerless (3,596 total) in Barron County. The harvest was comparable to 2018, but was not indicative of the decreased numbers throughout the rest of Wisconsin.
Going into the 2019 deer season, the DNR didn’t issue buck-only licenses and encouraged the hunting of both bucks and doe to help decrease the deer population as the population has bloomed during the past few years.
There are a few possible reasons for the decrease, according to the DNR. Most of those point toward unforeseen circumstances affecting the ability to hunt.
The DNR sold 564,664 deer hunting licenses across their hunting seasons compared to 577,476 in 2018 (about 2% fewer) — a decrease, but not drastic enough to warrant the immense decrease in deer.
The DNR said one reason for the decrease is the poor weather conditions Wisconsin hunters faced for the majority of the nine-day period. Multiple periods of heavy snowfall deterred hunters from taking to their hunting stands and could account for some decrease in deer shot, according to the DNR.
Thanksgiving Day and the following weekend are usually a popular time for hunting in Wisconsin, and this year it fell at the latest possible time for hunters, cutting down the window of opportunity for hunters to hunt. The DNR also said wet conditions hindered hunters, and deer sometimes did not move around as much as in previous years due to poor conditions hindering travel.
While numbers continue to decrease in the amount of deer harvested in Wisconsin year-to-year, the DNR expects to again call for a larger amount of deer to be harvested in the 2020 nine-day deer hunting season.
