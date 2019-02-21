A nurse has been charged with stealing medication from three nursing homes in west central Wisconsin.
Dana A. Wheeler, 36, of Mondovi, was charged in Chippewa County Court with four counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and two counts of misdemeanor theft. She returns to court March 26.
According to the criminal complaint, a worker at Atrium Health Care in Bloomer contacted police, saying that an employee at the nursing home had her name forged in a book that tracks the narcotic counts. Oxycodone, a controlled substance, had been signed out. The officer could observe that the signature on the form didn’t match the nurse’s prior signatures.
The officer learned that Wheeler was a likely suspect; she had signed out Oxycodone 11 times for one resident.
“Wheeler signed for it more than any other staff personnel,” the document reads.
When the officer interviewed her, Wheeler admitted she took the pills, including Vicodin, Oxycodone and Lorazepam. She also admitted to taking pills from other nursing homes she worked at in Chetek and Menomonie.
