NWSF to host Tribute Band Weekend as part of Pure Water Days and Riverfest

An annual local celebration just got a bit grander.

As part of Pure Water Days and Riverfest, the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is hosting Tribute Band Weekend, with performances by tribute acts on Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14. Along with the music, the fairgrounds will have food and beverage options for sale.

Friday performances will include Free Fallin: A Tribute to Tom Petty with an opening performance by Shirts and Skins, and Saturday’s performances include Rolling Thunder: The Music of AC/DC with an opening performance from Contradiction. Also included in Saturday’s festivities will be fireworks by Connell’s Combustible Celebrations presented by the City of Chippewa Falls and the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association.

“This sounds like a great weekend of music,” local music Tom Gunderson said. “It seems like we’re getting more and more events popping up every time I look. It’s great to see and this event sounds like a lot of fun.”

Single-day admission tickets are $20 and are good for one day (used for the day of your choice). Two tickets must be purchased in order to attend both days. No refunds will be given out and the event will take place rain or shine. Concerts are standing room (lawn chairs are allowed) and grandstand seating.