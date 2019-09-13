OakLeaf Clinics is now open in Chippewa Falls after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon at the new location near HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.
The new $6 million facility employs 25 people, including about 15 physicians practicing both primary and specialty care in areas such as pediatrics, gynecology, cardiology and dermatology.
Anton Kidess, clinic vice president, said it’s a relief to finally have the new clinic open, as the process to bring OakLeaf Clinics to Chippewa Falls involved many long nights of planning and construction.
“This clinic has been planned for many years, and we are very glad to finally have made the commitment to come to Chippewa Falls,” Kidess said. “It feels amazing to finally have the clinic open, because we worked very hard for a long time to come to Chippewa.”
With the opening of the new clinic, OakLeaf adds to its long list of Wisconsin locations, with another clinic in Eau Claire and outreach locations in Shell Lake, Durand, Stanley, Neillsville, Amery, Black River Falls, Baldwin, Cumberland and Rice Lake.
Construction on the new location started in winter 2018, and Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he was astounded construction was viable during a harsh Wisconsin winter.
“It’s always an honor doing a ribbon cutting, because that means the community is growing and moving forward,” Hoffman said. “This particular ribbon cutting, though is different, because I was at the ground breaking of the building, and it was really cold and windy, but it was tremendous to see what was going to happen here and what it will bring to this town. I drove by here many times and watched it come together, and what this means to this community is just outstanding.”
Other OakLeaf Clinics on-site services include nephrology and endocrinology and lab services such as pulmonary function testing, echocardiography, X-rays and ultrasounds.
But Kidess stressed the main goal of the facility is to give residents the opportunity for closer access to quality care.
“Chippewa is a very vibrant community, and it was an easy choice to build a facility here,” Kidess said. “The city deserves its own physician group, and we are here to provide quality health care, and we want to serve this community.”
