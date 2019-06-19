ALTOONA — OakLeaf Surgical Hospital this week announced it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. The certification is for Joint Commission-accredited hospitals, critical access hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers seeking to elevate the quality, consistency and safety of their services and patient care.
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital underwent a rigorous onsite review on May 6, 2019. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with disease-specific care standards and total hip and total knee replacement requirements, including orthopedic consultation, and pre-operative, intraoperative and post-surgical orthopedic surgeon follow-up care.
“Achieving Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement Certification recognizes OakLeaf Surgical Hospital’s commitment to provide care in a safe and efficient manner for patients,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “The certification will help OakLeaf Surgical Hospital better provide coordinated and comprehensive care to patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement.”
“OakLeaf Surgical Hospital is pleased to receive certification from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” added Anne Hargrave-Thomas, CEO of OakLeaf Surgical Hospital. “We look forward to improving patient safety and quality of care for the increasing number of patients undergoing total hip or total knee replacement surgery.”
The Joint Commission established this program in 2016. The certification was developed in response to the growing number of patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement surgery, as well as the increased focus on clinical evidence-based patient care as it relates to pain management, quality of life issues, functional limitation in mobility and the return to normal daily activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.