OakLeaf Surgical Hospital in Altoona named top-rated for patient satisfaction

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital today announced it is in the top 14 hospitals in the nation where patients strongly agreed that staff took their preferences into account when determining health-care needs, according to updated Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores.

Wisconsin had three hospitals with the highest positive response percentage, more than any state.

“This award recognizes the extraordinary compassion and care that our physicians, nursing and patient support teams demonstrate to our patients and their families each and every day. We strive to consistently create an exceptional experience for our patients and families,” Anne Hargrave-Thomas, chief executive officer at OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, said.

The figures are from CMS’ Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from July 2018 through June 2019.

