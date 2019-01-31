Try 1 month for 99¢

A. Joan Adkins, 91, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: A. Joan Adkins
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.