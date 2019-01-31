A. Joan Adkins, 91, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
