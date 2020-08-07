Adam Lee Bunell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adam Lee Burnell, 32, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, from cancer at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Adam was born at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire Jan. 8, 1988, the son of Gerald and Tammy Burnell.

Adam graduated from Chi-Hi in 2006 and worked at Menards for seven years. He liked to bowl, play frisbee golf, video games and Magic the Gathering.

On Oct. 4, 2014, Adam married Ashley Erickson in Chippewa Falls.

Adam is survived by his wife, Ashley; his children, Liam and Skyler; his parents, Gerald and Tammy Burnell of Chippewa Falls; his in-laws, Rocky Erickson of Chippewa Falls and Arlene Bergeron of Eleva; grandparents, Cliff Kuster of Chippewa Falls, Pat Burnell of Eau Claire and Ron Erickson of Chippewa Falls; uncles, Cliff (Anita) Kuster of Chippewa Falls, Jeff (Sonja) Gilbertson of Strum and Scott (Brenda) Burnell of Plano, Texas; aunt, Pam (Bill) Bollom of Cadott; and many cousins.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Pat Kuster and Lena “Tootie” Davis; and grandfather, Gerald Burnell, Sr.

A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.