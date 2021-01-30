Adella Catherine Kenealy, 101, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at The Homeplace in Stanley. Adella was born Aug. 26, 1919, in Edson Township, to William and Frances (Ederer) Eslinger. She was one of three sisters and a granddaughter all born Aug. 26. She married Timothy J. Kenealy Jr. May 10, 1938, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edson. She farmed with her husband in Edson until they retired and moved to Cadott. Adella was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edson and Saint Mary’s Circle then of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott. She loved to play cards, especially, sheepshead and euchre. In her late 90’s, she was still the winner in most of the games.

Adella is survived by her daughters-in-law, Darlene Kenealy and Antoinette Kenealy; and sister-in-law, Delores Kenealy. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren, Bonnie DeRose, Tom (Liz), Deb, Jill, and Heather (William Wall) Kenealy, Melissa (Steve Balts) and Michele Greene, and Tamara, Kelly (Pat Sloan), James, and Jerome (Melinda) Kenealy. Adella is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many nieces and nephews.