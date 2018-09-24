Adolph Duss

Adolph Joseph Duss, 81, completed his earthly journey Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, having succumbed to a fast growing malignant brain tumor, (Glioblastoma).
Adolph was born Sept. 2, 1937, to Peter and Margaret (Muehlenbein) Duss. He grew up on the family farm in the town of Delmar. In the late 1960s he purchased the farm. Throughout the years he took time to help the neighbors with farming chores during hunting season as well as butchering. On June 20, 2001, he retired and moved to Stanley. In October of 2012, he moved back to Boyd. After he retired, while in good health, he enjoyed helping his brother. Among his favorite things to do was having friends and family members visit as well as traveling to their places to visit. Other things he enjoyed were playing pool, bowling, watching old movies, particularly police shows and westerns and going for rides to view the beautiful countryside.
Survivors are his good friend, Sharon Makare; brother, Philip (Pat); sisters, Mary, Josie DeDussi, Theresa (Bob) Hardt, Cece Brown; and sister-in-law, Joyce Duss. Also survived by a good friend, Terry Lafferty. He is further survived by nephews, Terry (Harmony) Lafferty, Phillip Wright, Tom Wright, Greg Wright, Scott Brown, Dan Brown, Gary (Sara) Brown and Jesse Brown; four nieces, Mary Lafferty, Francetta Wright, Jennifer (Brian) Albrecht and Karen Duss; five great-nephews; 10 great-nieces; and one great-great-nephew.
Adolph was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Henry; brothers-in-law, Francis Wright and Larry Brown; a nephew, Ralph Wright; a great-niece; and two great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Boyd, with Father William Felix presiding. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery at Boyd.
A very special thank you to Oakbrook Health and Rehab in Thorp and Hospice-Ministry Home Care from Marshfield, for the kindness, gentleness and care they gave Adolph the past six months. Also a special thank you to Fr. James Kowalski and his supporting staff from St. Bernard St. Hedwig Catholic Parish in Thorp, for the prayers, the weekly communion and the final blessing.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott. Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.