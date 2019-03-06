CADOTT — Alan L. Wik, 60, of Cadott passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at home after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Al was born Sept. 24, 1958, to Herman and Norma (Solie) Wik.
Al married Lori Boyea Sept. 22, 1984.
The day after graduating, Al started working at Mason Shoe, where he would work for 20 years.
For nearly the last 20 years, Al was employed at Cardinal Glass FG in Menomonie, Wis.
Al was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time with family and friends each season deer and turkey hunting, as well as fishing year round. Al also enjoyed many years in his bowling, pool and horseshoe leagues.
Al is survived by his wife, Lori Wik of Cadott; sons, Jake (Liz) Wik of Chippewa Falls and Matt Wik of Cadott. Al is further survived by his siblings, Jerry Wik, Kay (Jeff) Hartman and Joy Dekan all of Cadott, Wally Wik and Sally Wik of Chippewa Falls and Bette (Randy) Olichweir of Hudson; grandchildren, Jillian, Owen, Deacon and Lauren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Norma Wik; brothers, Donald Wik, David Wik and Robert Wik; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott. Immediately following there will be a Committal Service at the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
Family and friends may gather following the committal to celebrate Al’s life at
MCB (formerly Club 27).
A special thank you to St. Joseph’s Hospice team for all of their care and assistance.
