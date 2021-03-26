Alexandria AkaAllia

Ali was a lover of all creatures, God, family, and fun. From rescuing a raccoon, to saving a grub just to make sure it hatched, she was a firm believer in the circle of life. She was a licensed trapper, fisherman, and hunter. She was an artist, violinist, and avid learner. She loved to bake, camp, and watch the sun set and rise. The truth is there wasn't much she didn't love. She was a free spirit, absolutely beautiful, hilarious and whether you deserved her love or not, she gave it.