Alfred Marvin Zien had his heart stop in an ambulance on the way to Luther Hospital from Oakwood Villa/Altoona on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020.

He was born Dec. 19, 1935, at the home farm to Albert and Ella (Mau) Zien. Alfred contracted rheumatic fever at age three. He persevered lifelong multiple medical and physical challenges.

Living at Zastrows, Gilman, Fall Creek and Oakwood Villa Nursing Homes, he was well liked by staff and residents. Fortunately family members also cared for him, including Jane Toro and Rebecca Klingbeil. The past four years at Oakwood Villa was challenging and rewarding, especially with Paul, Leah, Joey and the total staff.

In past decades, the Parkinson’s disease, colon cancer, congestive heart and respiratory hurdles, never deterred his cheerfulness. Just five days before his passing, he was diagnosed with the Chinese Coronavirus. No symptoms until his last few hours.

Father Albert was a machine gunner on the front lines in French trench warfare. Included serious exposure to mustard gas. He served with 2,350 fellow Chippewa County Veterans, who mostly joined the famed U.S. Army 32nd Division.