Alice Schmidt

Alice grew up in Pipestone, Minn., and graduated from Pipestone High School, with Ron, in the class of 1954, and they were married July 18, 1959. Alice earned a nursing degree from St. Barnabas, in Minneapolis and worked as a labor and delivery nurse and a school nurse. Alice lived most of her life in Minnesota, but has also lived in South Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida and Portugal. Alice and Ron lived in Chippewa Falls, for many years, where they attended the First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed their lake home on Lake Wissota. Alice loved playing cards with family and friends, watching her kids and grandchildren, in their sporting events and other activities, and sewing. She will be remembered for her loving, caring nature and the beautiful quilts she created.