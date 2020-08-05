× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMER — Alice Tiegs, 64, of Bloomer died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her residence.

Alice was born into a family of 11 siblings May 12, 1956 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Alexander and Yvonne (Stieglitz) Wysocki. She graduated from New Berlin West High School.

Alice was a self-employed accountant and bar-tended at the Windmill and Belushi’s, in Jim Falls.

She attended Northwoods Church in Cornell. Alice enjoyed puzzles, fishing, and spending time with all of her grandbabies and was loved by all who knew her.

Alice is survived by three sons, Tom Tiegs of Boyd, Chuck (Darci) Tiegs of Cadott and Mike Tiegs of Bloomer; one daughter, Lisa Moucha of Jim Falls; two brothers, Rick Wysocki of Wausau, Wis., and Mark R. Wysocki of New Berlin, Wis.; four sisters, Rose Hanson of New Berlin, Kathy (Dave) Martin of Antigo, Brenda Llerandi of San Diego, Calif., and Anna (Scott) Emslie of Big Fork, Mont.; and six grandchildren, Kennedy, Tristan, Josie, April, Noah and Matthew.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, twins, Alexander Wysocki Jr. and Bruce Wysocki; and two sisters, Cindy McCarthy and Rita Wysocki.