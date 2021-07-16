Allen D. Loew, 89, of Chippewa Falls, died Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Allen was born October 19, 1931 in Cooks Valley, the son of Michael A. and Elsie (Wolf) Loew. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955.

On August 12, 1967, Allen married Donna Johnson at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a dairy farmer and worked at Mason Shoe Company. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley.

Allen is survived by his loving wife, Donna; four daughters: Dawn (David Maxwell) Loew of Conway, Arkansas, Diana (Timothy) Jensen of New Richmond, Susan (Paul Ludwig) Erickson of Burlington and Tammy Loew of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Arthur (Mary Ann) Loew of Colfax; sister-in-law, Jane Sankey of Plover; and five grandchildren: Mykel, Brett, Abby, Hannah and Raegan.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Chester and Thomas Loew.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Victor Feltes of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer will be officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.