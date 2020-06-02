COOKS VALLEY/BLOOMER — Allen E. Prince, 74, of Cooks Valley (Bloomer), passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 8, 1946, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Edward and Lucille (Fehr) Prince. Allen grew up on the Prince family farm in Cooks Valley, where they worked hard as dairy farmers. Allen married Virginia “Ginny” Klingbeil in 1965 and they had five boys and later divorced. Allen purchased and operated his own farm in 1971, where he passed along his work ethic to his five sons. He married Rosalinda Pichler Aug. 2, 1986, and later divorced. In 1990, Allen pursued a career in over-the-road truck driving, which he did the remainder of his life.
Allen was a life-long member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where he attended grade school. He was involved in 4-H and FFA during his school years.
His greatest joy in life was music and dancing, with his soulmate of 17 years, Charlotte Prock and meeting up with all their dance friends. He loved getting together with his family and friends for any reason. Allen loved caring for birds that visited his many bird feeders; a passion carried down from his mother. He also enjoyed tinkering with computers and was always eager to help those that needed some technical support.
Allen is survived by his soulmate, Char; his five sons, Brian of Altoona, David (Darlene Daigle) of Chippewa Falls, Steve (Amanda) of Milltown, Wis., Kevin (Tara) of Chippewa Falls, Travis (Karla) of Bloomer; stepchildren, Mary Pichler of Fall Creek, Wis., Connie (Steve) Sarauer of Bloomer, John (Tammy) Pichler of Bloomer; Bill Prock of Spring Brook, Wis., Debra (Joe) Elbe of Rice Lake, Wis., Sue (Bill) Marshall of Rice Lake; siblings, Linda (David Snyder) McCluskey of Cooks Valley, Nancy (Joe) Kouba of Webster, Wis., Lyle (Jana) Prince of the Town of Woodmohr, Gloria (Marvin) Clark of Merrill, Wis.; his aunt, Verna Klemish of New Auburn; numerous daughters-in-law; grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two siblings, Judeen Getchell and Nelda Anderson-Garnett; and his first wife, Ginny Prince.
Due to current conditions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. This service will be broadcast live on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook Page. Public visitation will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer. Please note funeral home capacity will be reduced and social distancing measures will be in effect.
