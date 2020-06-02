× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COOKS VALLEY/BLOOMER — Allen E. Prince, 74, of Cooks Valley (Bloomer), passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 8, 1946, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Edward and Lucille (Fehr) Prince. Allen grew up on the Prince family farm in Cooks Valley, where they worked hard as dairy farmers. Allen married Virginia “Ginny” Klingbeil in 1965 and they had five boys and later divorced. Allen purchased and operated his own farm in 1971, where he passed along his work ethic to his five sons. He married Rosalinda Pichler Aug. 2, 1986, and later divorced. In 1990, Allen pursued a career in over-the-road truck driving, which he did the remainder of his life.

Allen was a life-long member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where he attended grade school. He was involved in 4-H and FFA during his school years.

His greatest joy in life was music and dancing, with his soulmate of 17 years, Charlotte Prock and meeting up with all their dance friends. He loved getting together with his family and friends for any reason. Allen loved caring for birds that visited his many bird feeders; a passion carried down from his mother. He also enjoyed tinkering with computers and was always eager to help those that needed some technical support.