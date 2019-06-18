MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Alvin E. Berres, 90, of Marshfield passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Marshfield, with the Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Committal services will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield. Family and friends are invited to gather from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church in Marshfield. The honor of pallbearer will belong to his sons and daughter.
Alvin was born June 24, 1928, in Little Rose, the son of Joseph and Loretta (Greiner) Berres. His family resided in Edson, Wis., until moving to Marshfield. He was united in marriage to Donna Mae Etten July 12, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edson. Alvin started his work career as a truck driver, later becoming a foreman at Hub City Foods in Marshfield, retiring after 37 years.
He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and also a member of Teamster Union for 38 years. He enjoyed watching and playing baseball, bowling, going hunting occasionally doing some “road hunting.”
Alvin is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Donna Mae; his children, Mark (Linda) Berres of Marshfield, Dean (Lisa) Berres of Marshfield, Lori (James) Guenther of Appleton, Wis., Steven Berres of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Scott (Julie) Berres of Rosemont, Minn., and Brian (Tarra) Berres of Chili; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Joan Ladowski; a sister, Janet; two brothers, Clarence and Gerald; and his beloved canine companion, “Penny.”
In lieu of flowers, the Berres Family is requesting that any memorials in Alvin’s name be directed to a local pet shelter of the donor’s own choosing.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially Laura and Melissa, for taking care of Alvin (Dad) for the last 14 months.
Alvin’s arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.