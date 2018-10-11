HAYWARD, Wis. — Andre J.P. Demers, 26, of Hayward died suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Andre was born March 5, 1992, in Eau Claire, the son of Robert “Chip” and Marie (Demers) Bresina.
Andre served in the Army National Guard and worked for Bresina’s Nursery.
Andre is survived by his parents; one son, Gabriel Demers of Hayward; one daughter, Allanah Demers of Hayward; two sisters, Amanda Bresina of Chippewa Falls and Rebecca Bresina of Bloomer; maternal grandmother, Judy Conley of Apple Valley, Minn.; paternal grandmother, Odetta Bresina of New Auburn; the love of his life, Tiffany Billyboy of Hayward; stepsisters, Laurel Normand of Bloomer and Krystal Dregger of Eau Claire.
Andre was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard “Dick” Bresina; and maternal great-grandmother, Marie Adams.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Horan Funeral Home.
Andre loved to go fishing, streams and just being around the water. He also loved spending time with his children. He had a big heart and was always joking around.
