Angeline Sokup

Angeline I. Sokup, 83, of Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Bloomer.
Angeline was born Aug. 28, 1935, the daughter of William and Caroline (Bennesch) Dachel. She married the love of her life, Joseph Sokup.
Angeline dedicated her life to helping raise and care for children who she treated as if they were her own. She made a difference in many children’s lives. She also loved sewing, cooking and baking. She was known for serving great dinners.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Taylor; sister-in-law, Doris Dachel; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; parents; and 16 siblings.
Angeline’s family would like to thank Julie Gindt for all of her care, support and friendship throughout the years.
A time of sharing will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family.