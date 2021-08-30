CHIPPEWA FALLS — Anita A. Andress, 90, of Chippewa Falls went home to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wis., surrounded by her loving family.

Anita was born August 20, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Normand) Peloquin. She graduated from McDonell High School.

Those who knew Anita would know that she not only lived a fulfilled life but lived her life serving others. She was a mother to seven boys, and practiced patience and unconditional love daily, as you can imagine with that many boys. Anita was a kind mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and most importantly, friend. On August 1, 1953, Anita married Archie W. Andress at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Anita and her husband Archie raised their family on the southside of Chippewa Falls. Their love and commitment to each other set an example to their boys, who went on to raise amazing families of their own. The Andress family is rooted in relationships because of the seed Anita planted for those she loved.