CHIPPEWA FALLS — Anita A. Andress, 90, of Chippewa Falls went home to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wis., surrounded by her loving family.
Anita was born August 20, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Normand) Peloquin. She graduated from McDonell High School.
Those who knew Anita would know that she not only lived a fulfilled life but lived her life serving others. She was a mother to seven boys, and practiced patience and unconditional love daily, as you can imagine with that many boys. Anita was a kind mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and most importantly, friend. On August 1, 1953, Anita married Archie W. Andress at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Anita and her husband Archie raised their family on the southside of Chippewa Falls. Their love and commitment to each other set an example to their boys, who went on to raise amazing families of their own. The Andress family is rooted in relationships because of the seed Anita planted for those she loved.
Anita was strong in her faith and was proud to be a lifelong member of Holy Ghost where she was baptized, celebrated her first communion, confirmed her faith and married her husband. Anita was active in the lives of her children and husband, ensuring that they all felt her devotion growing up. It was when her youngest son went to kindergarten that she went to work at Chippewa Manor then later St. Joseph’s Hospital in the food service department. She loved to play cards and enjoyed teaching her grandchildren card games. She patiently spent hours explaining the rules and reminding the kids to maybe talk a little less so that the game could keep moving. In the end, her seriousness and passion to play cards was what created an unbreakable bond between her and her many grandchildren.
Anita is survived by seven sons: Bradley (Rochelle) of Eau Claire, Gary (Kristine) of Hopedale, Mass., Timothy (Vaune) of Hancock, Mich., Allen (Janet) of Bedford, Texas, Paul (Joanne) of Colgate, Wis., Gregory (Christine) of Spartanburg, S.C., and Jay (Jennifer) of Houlton, Wis.; two sisters: Lois Hofkes of Chippewa Falls and Verlene Sydejko of Glendale, Calif.; one brother, Bruce (Nancy) Peloquin of Eau Claire; two brothers-in-law: Duane Mittelstadt, and Raymond (Patricia) Andress both of Chippewa Falls; 25 grandchildren: Lindsey, Braden, Kyle, Anna, Reid, Dane, Eric, Elliott, Maria, Sister Teresa of Jesus (Michaeline), Kateri, John, Gabriel, Gianna, Marianna, Jacob, Jessica, Peter, Anthony, Michaela, Thomas, Elijah, Zachary, Benjamin, and Hannah; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Archie, on November 29, 2004; her parents; three brothers, Norman, Dale and Wayne Peloquin; three sisters: Elaine Tandberg, Delores Muldoon and Betty Lou Mittlestadt; and two grandsons: Ross Andress and Isaac Andress.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, September 3, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 2nd, and from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.