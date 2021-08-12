Ann M. Schemenauer, 91, of Chippewa Falls, town of Howard, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at Dove Healthcare – Bloomer.

Ann was born June 4, 1930 in the town of Tilden, the daughter of Louis and Katherine (Turany) Simon.

On July 6, 1954, Ann married Cyril Schemenauer at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Ann is survived by two daughters: Suzanne (Douglas) Prince of Bloomer and Cynthia (Ronald) Ruf of Chippewa Falls; daughter-in-law, Colleen Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Allen (Yvonne) Simon of Chippewa Falls; three sisters: Fran (Don) Girard of Chippewa Falls, Armilla Geist of Chetek and Rosanna (Larry) Winrich of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Jane Simon of Bloomer; 13 grandchildren: Jeremiah Prince, Nathan (Jessie) Prince and Matthew (Nicole) Prince, Hannah (Letaya Mulhern) Prince and Marrissa (Dean) Yarrington, Michael (Cassie) Ruf and Zachariah Ruf, Melissa (Ty) Schleppenbach, Shawn Schemenauer, Kristen (Cory Braswell) Schemenauer, Mitchel (Gus Pendleton) Schemenauer and Dawn (Jason) Gerke; and 11 great grandchildren: Austin and Mason Prince, Lainey and Leon Yarrington, Kaysen Mulhern, Hunter, Weston and Hailey Gerke, Max, Madeline and Samuel Schleppenbach; and a very special friend, Mary Martin.