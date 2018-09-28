Ann K. Wegner, 68, formerly of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at the Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen, Wis.
She was born Jan. 23, 1950, in Marshfield, Wis., to Herbert and Helen (Baumann) Wegner.
Ann is survived by her brothers, Thomas (Teresa) Wegner, of Bend, Ore., William Wegner of Phoenix and Robert (Judith) Wegner, of Franklin, Ohio. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and other relatives.
The graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Northern Center Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. William Plautz will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Northern Center, 2820 E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
