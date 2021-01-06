Ardell Bauman

He was born June 6, 1946, to Viola and Arnold Bauman. Growing up, Ardell lived in Edgar and Mondovi where he showed his skills on the basketball court and helped out on the family farm with their egg delivery business. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1964. He attended college at UW Eau Claire from 1965-1968 in the area of business and then enlisted in the Army to serve his country as a chaplain’s assistant. His family later moved to Chippewa Falls to continue on with the Bauman Construction Company that they began in Mondovi. Ardell spent most of his life working building better buildings for his family’s business.

Even after retirement, Ardell continued his love of building by developing and building condominiums and other projects. During his retirement years he spent his time enjoying the lake and livelihood of Chetek, Wis. with his wife, friends and family. He loved trolling around on his pontoon on a sunny summer day and taking in the area festivities and establishments that this area provided. Ardell lived his life with a deep love of family, friends, hunting, fishing, boating on the water and watching the Green Bay Packers. These things brought him joy and were his life’s purpose. In life, we all have a beginning, a middle and an end. Ardell lived a wonderfully, meaningful middle. During this middle, he has left behind many memories with those who had the privilege of knowing him.