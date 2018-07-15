Ardell “Dell” Orville Streeter Jr., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, July 13, 2018, surrounded by his family, while under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Warrens, Wis., to Margaret (Alvard) and Ardell O. Streeter Sr.
Dell met the love of his life while working at White’s Drive In in South Beloit, Wis. On March 4, 1961, Dell married Helen E. Mitchell at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beloit.
Dell started working at Mayhew Carpets and after several years started his own business, “Dell’s Carpet and Furniture Cleaning.” While working his own business, he also worked at Werner Electric & Brake.
In 1981, Dell and his family moved to Chippewa Falls and retired in 2001, from SFR in Cadott.
He is survived by his children, Margaret “Peggy” (Richard) Denning, Ardell (Connie) Streeter III, Brenda (Scott) Yohnk; a granddaughter, Ashlee Streeter (Ben Baalrud); four great-grandchildren, Emma, Nolan, Gracie and Olivia, all of Chippewa Falls; a brother, Ken (Char) Streeter of Beloit; two sisters, Barb Saunders of Minaka, Nancy Mackey of Pecaton, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; mother and father-in-law, William and Dorothy Mitchell; two sisters, Bev Bell and Donna Brouker; and his wife, Helen, Feb. 7, 2016.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at Faith Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Charles Yunghans officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Dell loved to fish, golf, bowl and spend time with his family. His family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the Mayo Clinic CCU unit, 5th floor and to Mayo Hospice for their care during his stay.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.