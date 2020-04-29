× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ardell Ehlers Hepfler, 97, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living, Chippewa Falls. She was born Oct. 7, 1922, in the town of Anson, Chippewa County, to Erma M. (Redmond) and Edward R. Ehlers.

She married John E. Hepfler Dec. 22, 1943, in Miami Beach, Fla., and had resided in Chippewa Falls, since their marriage. He preceded her in death May 4, 1989.

Ardell was employed by Chippewa County for many years, first as deputy county treasurer and later as deputy county clerk, from which she retired in 1985. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Ardell is survived by her two sons, John E. (Jeane) Hepfler and Rick A. (Donna) Hepfler; three grandchildren, Michael Hepfler of Eau Claire, Krista (Daniel) Powers of Columbus and Eric Hepfler of Chetek; and three great-grandchildren, Eloise, Norah and Mira.

Besides her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Lorain, Herbert and Rollyn; two sisters, Norma Winters and Juanita Lueck; and grandson, John E. Hepfler III.

Ardell enjoyed time on their river lot, bird watching, dancing, camping, gardening and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandma, you will truly be missed and remembered.