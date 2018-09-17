Ardis Anderson entered into eternal life Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, only days short of her 104th birthday.
Ardis was born at home on the family farm at the south end of Marshmiller Lake. She lived on Marshmiller almost all of her life; however the last seven months, she has resided at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer. She was the eldest child of Henry L. Hanson and Elsie (Albrecht) Hanson.
After graduation from Bloomer High School, she attended Eau Claire Normal (Eau Claire Teachers College). Ardis began her teaching career in one-room country schools in the Bloomer area.
In December of 1939, Ardis was united in marriage to Loyal (Bud) Anderson. Ardis discontinued teaching and stayed home to assist on the farm and raise their three children.
For a time, Ardis worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Paul Lanzer Sr. in Bloomer. After several years, Ardis returned to college and then resumed her teaching career. She taught first grade for many years at St. Charles School in Chippewa Falls. When she stopped teaching full time, she substitute taught at Bruce, Colfax, Stanley, Boyd, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, St. Charles in Chippewa falls, St. Peter’s in Tilden and St. Paul’s in Bloomer.
Ardis touched many lives as a dedicated and compassionate educator, who over the years taught hundreds of children to read.
Always busy, she found pleasure in baking (her homemade bread and apple pies were legendary), cooking and tending her vegetable and flower gardens. Ardis loved all animals, but was particularly fond of cats. She was a conservationist who believed in planting a tree for each one that was cut. In her later years, she found great pleasure in sitting and looking out over Marshmiller Lake.
Ardis is survived by daughters, Marlene Pinter, Bloomer, Karla (Ervin) Peterson, Bloomer and Randi (Gerald) Bucholtz, Odessa, Fla. Further survived by grandchildren, Brian (Becky) Pinter, Erik (Jenny) Pinter, Karl (Erin) Pinter, Twyla (Aaron) Kite, Brandon (Erin) Peterson, Christopher Bucholtz, Chad Bucholtz; Brok Bucholtz (special friend, Nina Balachandran); nine great-grandchildren; special niece, Kerry Stewart; sister-in-law, Vivian Rufledt; cousins, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her faithful feline companions, Tommy and Roly Poly.
Ardis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Melva Stickney; great-grandson, Mason Peterson; son-in-law, Larry Pinter; and her beloved Siamese cat, “Kitten.”
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Dr. Frohling, Dr. Blair and the wonderful staff at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer for the compassionate and excellent care given to Ardis.
“We are of good courage, I say, and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord”. 2 Cor. 5:8
A graveside family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Turner Cemetery in rural Bloomer. If desired, memorials in Ardis’ name may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Bloomer, The Chippewa County Humane Association, or the Turner Cemetery Association.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences and/or memories may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.