Ardis Evangeline Nordby-Kjos, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona. Ardis was born Sept. 14, 1929, to Alice Huff and Elmer Back in Pigeon Falls.

Ardis married Hjalmar Nordby (deceased 1976) in July 1948 and had four sons, Everett (deceased 2007), Dennis of Chippewa Falls, Larry (deceased 2018) and Harlan of Chippewa Falls (wife, Sandy). Ardis is survived by grandchildren, Rhonda, Bridget and Larry Jr. (wife, Kassie), all of Chippewa Falls.

Ardis and Hjalmar owned and operated Nordby’s Food and Liquor, which was opened Dec. 31, 1970. Ardis then went to work at the Chippewa Manor, after the closing of the bar in 1984.

She married childhood friend, Richard Kjos in 1995, and they resided in La Crosse and then Pigeon Falls. Richard passed away in 2006, and she then moved to Chippewa Falls.

Ardis was an excellent cook, loved bird watching and was a compassionate care giver for many throughout her years. Her humor and kindness will be missed.