JIM FALLS — Ardis Nazer of Jim Falls died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls. She was born July 27, 1929, in Jim Falls to the late Clifford and Nina (Saltzgaber) Redmond.
Ardie was raised in Jim Falls and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. She married Edward (Bud) Nazer at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. They enjoyed traveling, taking many bus tours within the states and visiting foreign countries. Eating out was a favorite pastime.
Ardis was an organist at the Methodist Church in Jim Falls, for more than 60 years and played for countless weddings and funerals. She worked at the Falls Dairy from 1948 until retirement. Hobbies included photography, painting scenery pictures, feeding birds, squirrels and stray cats, along with reading. She volunteered at the Jim Falls Library.
Ardis is survived by her niece, Sandy (Roger) Hutton; nephew, Brent (Terese) Redmond; nephew-in-law, Roger Wallin; and her dear special friends, Kathi and Bruce Dressel, who have been faithful caregivers of both Ardie and Bud for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; sister, Birdine and husband, Irvin (Rusty) Rustand; brother, Lewellyn (Pete) and wife, Nilah Redmond; niece, Darla Wallin; and brother, Lowell (age two).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Jim Falls United Methodist Church. Pastor Paul Messmer will officiate. Cremains will be interned at Copp Cemetery, town of Anson.
We would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice and Wissota Place for the loving and gentle care they shared with Ardis.
