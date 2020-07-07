Ardith Gorton

While out with the girls, she met this very handsome guy, our dad, Kenneth Gorton. They were married and set up house in Chippewa Falls. Then came us, Debbie (Al) Ritzinger, Nancy Rothbauer, David, and Patty (Ed) Virnig. As if four kids weren’t enough, mom worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and then later at Northern Colony as a certified occupational therapist assistant. After we all went our own ways, mom and dad bought land on Lake Wissota and built their dream house. After dad passed away, we wanted mom to be in town and not so isolated at the lake. None of the houses she looked at seemed right, so she built a beautiful home in town. After Dave retired from his job in Milwaukee, he came to live with mom and was her jack of all trades. Mom’s health got worse and she needed more care than we could give her, she moved to the Chippewa Manor in February 2014.