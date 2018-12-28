Arlan F. Whitcome, 70, died peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born June 28, 1948, in Chippewa Falls to Marjorie (Senior) and Roy Whitcome. Arlan graduated from Chi-Hi in 1970. Following high school, Arlan continued his education at CVTC, earning a degree in mechanical design. He worked at Finley Engineering as an AutoCAD designer.
On Sept. 10, 1977, he married the love of his life, Linda Eberhardt at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. They resided on Lake Wissota, where they enjoyed many family gatherings, campfires and nature. Linda preceded Arlan in death Jan. 16, 2011.
Arlan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing horseshoes. He was always tinkering with things in his garage, fixing many things that needed to be fixed. Arlan was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather that always put a smile on everyone’s face. He especially cherished the time with his grandchildren at their sporting events and campfires.
Arlan is survived by his three children, Jessica (Steven) Daigle of Altoona, Corey (Dana) Whitcome, Jamie (Tryst) Whitcome, all of Chippewa Falls; siblings, Pamela (Bob) Bleskachek of Elk Mound, Susan (Kevin) Looby of Hopkins, Minn., Marshall (Bonnie) Whitcome of Bruce, Gary Whitcome of Naples, Fla.; 13 grandchildren, Jordan, Jayden, Nolan, Kailee, Jasper, Harper, Oran, Gavin, RaiLynn, Audriana, Tristin, A.J. and Anthony; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda; and a brother, Clay Whitcome.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Mike Houle officiating. Interment of both Arlan and Linda’s cremains will take place at Bateman Cemetery, town of Lafayette.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral chapel.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
