Arlene A. Conrad, 80, of Chippewa Falls passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence.

Arlene was born Dec. 22, 1939, in the town of Eagle Point, the daughter of Albert and Maryann (Bergeron) King. She attended Popple Lake Grade School near Jim Falls and junior and senior high school in Chippewa Falls.

Arlene married Lyle Conrad April 30, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Jim Falls. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Throughout the years, she worked at Pillsbury Mills Inc., in Minneapolis, when it changed to Pillsbury Co. She also worked at Northern States Power Co., and Packerland Packing Company.

She enjoyed going to dirt track car racing, watching the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks. She also enjoyed her flower garden.

Arlene is survived by her son, Steven of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Kelly (Bill Lynch) of Hudson; one brother, Raymond King of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Janet King of Chippewa Falls; and many other relatives and friends.