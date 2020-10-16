Arlene A. Meredith, 90, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care.

Arlene was born July 25, 1930, to Julius and Anna (Windsor) Fehr in Cooks Valley, Chippewa County. She grew up in the Bloomer area, she attended and graduated from Colfax High School in 1948. Arlene married LaVerne Schmidt. Following his passing, she married Donald Meredith.

Arlene lived in Chippewa Falls, where she was employed a the Mason Shoe Company, for 40 plus years. She later resided at Lake Hallie Memory Care until the time of her passing.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, bingo and bowling.

Arlene is survived by her children, Judy Davis, Gary (Viva) Schmidt, Ron (Liz) Schmidt and Rhonda (Vern) Shipley, all of Chippewa Falls; three grandsons, Craig (Jenny) Shipley, Keegan Shipley and Justin (Jessica) Davis; a sister, Glenice (Irv) Kressin of Chippewa Falls; a brother, Gust Fehr of Chetek; a brother-in-law, Elmer Knoepke of Madison, Wis.; and also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, LaVerne Schmidt and Donald Meredith; sister, Geraldine Knoepke; brother, Gerald Fehr; and son-in-law, Vance Davis.