Arlene Jasinski, 81, of Altoona, died Friday, April 30, 2021 at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.

Arlene was born June 5, 1939 in Greeley, CO, the daughter of LaVern and Lillie (Gready) Worthey.

On May 6, 1972, Arlene married Leonard J. Jasinski in Greeley, CO.

Arlene came from humble German//Irish parents.

Arlene was a physical education and home economics teacher for many years. She also was a master seamstress and loved making her own clothes and quilting. She also enjoyed sewing and helping others. She was an active member of her church community through-out her life.

Arlene enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Christian programs, national evening news, professional basketball, and Nancy’s notions of sewing programs. She also loved pets, especially cocker spaniels, “Lady” and “Poodles.

Arlene is survived by one stepson, James (Marjean) Jasinski of Apache Junction, AZ; one stepdaughter, Elaine Holub-Stampfli of Madison; one sister, Bernice Lesser of Westmont, CO; seven grandchildren: Kristine Jasinski, James (Jordan) Jasinski, Georgie Jasinski, William (Anu) Lust, Julia Lust, Alexandra and Cassandra Mudry; and four great grandchildren: Raeden Hutchison, Bobby, John and Monae Lust.