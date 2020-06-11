× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arlene M. Dresel, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Chippewa Falls, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Arlene was born July 1, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Henry and Bertha (Baier) Hartman. Arlene grew up in the Town of Anson. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. Right out of school she worked for Chippewa Shoe Company in their office.

On July 1, 1950, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Dresel, who shared the same birth date as her. They shared 53 years of marriage.

Arlene worked part time at JCPenney’s during the holiday season for a few years. Her most favorite job was being an active Avon Consultant for many, many years. Kenny and she bought Sinclair gas and car wash, where she could be found drying cars. This later became Dresel’s Gas Station and Car Wash. After Kenny’s death, Arlene met Bob Haverly. Together they enjoyed each other’s company until his death in 2013.

Arlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister and aunt. She was an excellent cook and took pride in her gardens. She was known as grandma “Toodle-Loo” to her great-grandkids.