ROSCOE, Ill. — Arnold E. Malosh, 101, of Roscoe passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Anne’s Center, Rockford, Ill. Survived by his children, Edward Malosh, Joyce (Robert) Sumner, and Parry Falconer; and grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel (Amy) Malosh, and Christine (Jeff) and Jeffrey (Susy) Sumner.