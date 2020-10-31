Audrey Ann Vigerust Anderholm

Audrey Ann Vigerust passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Audrey was born Feb. 17, 1927 in Menomonie, Wis. Her parents were Anton and Oline Freseth Vigerust. Audrey was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. In 1949, she graduated from Stout Institute in Menomonie. Audrey and Ferd Anderholm, son of Anselm and Ruth Anderholm, met in 1933 in Sunday School. They waited until Aug. 20, 1949, to be married at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Ferd died in 2004 at Rochester, Minn.

Ferd and Audrey have five children, 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Ellen and husband Mark Felix and children, Daniel (wife, Jessica, and sons, Edison and Miles) and Joel (wife, Julia and daughters, Adalyn and Sienna), Nancy Engel and children, Carl (wife, Elyse and sons, Bergen and Gunnar) and Grete, Peggy Anderholm and husband, Greg Muirhead, Eric and wife, Beth and children, Matthew, Jack, Lucy and Bobbi, David and wife, Julie and children, Kaitlyn, Benjamin (wife, Lauren) and Joseph.

Audrey and Ferd started their married life in Spring Green, Wis., where Audrey taught school while Ferd finished his degree in electrical engineering at the University of Wisconsin. Upon his graduation, Ferd joined IBM and they moved several times with his job. In each new town Audrey taught school, until they moved to Fargo, where Ellen was born, and she stayed home to raise their children. Nancy and Peggy were born in Endicott, N.Y., and in 1959 they made their last move to Rochester where the boys were born. After her children were grown, Audrey obtained her realtor license and sold real estate for several years. She said it was an interesting job, and paid better, but was not as rewarding as teaching school. Audrey and Ferd enjoyed summering at their cabin in Menomonie, and after retirement, wintered in Arizona.