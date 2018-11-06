Autumn Anne Helgeson, 10, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
She was born Sept. 8, 2008, in Chippewa Falls, to Kimberley (Brown) and Bradley Helgeson.
Autumn was a gentle, sweet loving soul. She was named by her Dad for his favorite season. She always had a silly smile on her face. Her passion was art. She loved to draw, paint and knit. She was overjoyed to see Starry Night in New York. Summer was for paddle-boarding at the cabin and swimming with her sister, anytime she wasn’t on the softball field. For five years, she enthusiastically played right field and second base for Hallie Youth Softball, with too many friends and families to name. As the leaves changed, Autumn enjoyed sitting in a tree stand with her father bow hunting. She had so many friends and mentors through girl scouts, piano, dance, Luther Park, the Y, Summer Institute among many others. She was a fourth grader at Halmstad Elementary, where she cherished her duty as a flag attendant. As school and activities wound down she snuggled in to read Harry Potter. Each day forward she will be cherished, loved and so deeply missed.
She will be forever missed by her parents, Kim and Brad Helgeson; and little sister, Brooklyn of Lake Hallie; her paternal grandparents, Alice and Dan Helgeson of Chippewa Falls; maternal grandparents, Paul and Sue Parker of Fall Creek, and Steven Brown of Eau Claire; paternal great-grandmother, Eleanor Helgeson of Independence; aunts and uncles, Kerry (Julie) Brown of Chippewa Falls, Amy (Brian) Kent of Fall Creek, Julie (Kevin) Krenz of Chippewa Falls, Bryan (Cassie) Helgeson of Holmen; cousins, Alyssa, Blake, Madison, Mikenna, Ethan, Elizabeth, Lilly, Jaxon, Kallan, Ellie Jo, Brayden and Delaney; and many, many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Jeanne Warner officiating. Private interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
A memorial fund for Autumn has been set up with the Community Foundation of Chippewa County; PO Box 153 Chippewa Falls, WI, or online http://yourlegacyforever.org/
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.