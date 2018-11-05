Autumn Anne Helgeson, 10, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Jeanne Warner officiating. Private interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Thursday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Visit pedersonvolker.com to express online condolences.