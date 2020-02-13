Barbara A. Liedl, 66, of Chippewa Falls passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Barb was born June 25, 1953, to Bernard and Shirley (Smithers) Liedl at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. She attended Holy Ghost School and McDonell High School, graduating in 1971.
Barb retired from Mason Shoe Company in July 2015, after working there for 40 years. She was a sports enthusiast, participating in softball, while playing for the Bateman Babes and Pizza Hut. She enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, golfing, fishing, trap shooting and hunting. She loved watching the Brewers and the Packers, especially when she had a winning ticket, which was quite often.
Barb is survived by her mother, Shirley Liedl; sister, Linda (Thad) Hebert; her cat, McGee; and aunt, Margaret Bennett. She lived life to the fullest and leaves behind many friends and acquaintances, including Marina “Sis” Thompson, Sandy Merrell, Chris Jacobson, Donna Rockwell, and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Liedl; three brothers in infancy, Bernard, Steven and Joseph; her grandparents, Frank and Mary Liedl, and George and Ida Smithers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, at a later date.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a charity of donor’s choice in memory of Barb. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.