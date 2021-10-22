Barbara A. Roshell, 87 of the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Dove Healthcare – Wissota Health Center in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30 at the Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St., Chippewa Falls.

Please come join Barbara’s family to celebrate her life.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.