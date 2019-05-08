Barbara Alice Czech, 74, of Chippewa Falls, died on National Nurses Day, Monday, May 6, 2019, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, surrounded by her husband and their three children and their spouses and other family members.
Barbara was born Aug. 9, 1944, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Ladysmith, the daughter of Jack and Alice (Strubbe) Long.
Barbara was raised on a dairy farm in rural Glen Flora. She attended a one-room grade school and went on to attend the Ingram Glen Fora High School. The family then moved to Arizona, where she finished high school at Tempe High. She then attended two years at the University of Arizona. She next moved to Milwaukee and married John Czech Jr. She met John when her older sister, Phyllis married John’s younger brother, Ted.
While raising three children she completed her technical degree as a Registered Nurse. She then worked for a year at the Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. In 1980, the family moved to Chippewa Falls, where she began the first of 27 years as an RN, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Barbara enjoyed traveling and saw many parts of the world, kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland, visited the Salt Mines in Poland, and traveled on many cruises. She loved raising flowers in her yard, especially roses. She spent many camping trips with her friend, Karen Anderson and loved all of nature and sitting around a campfire roasting marshmallows. For 25 years, they went to the Boundary Waters canoeing and camping, missing only the last year.
She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.
Barbara is survived by husband, John; and their three children, John C. Czech III and his wife, Michelle, JoAnne M. Pampuch and her husband, Steve, and David P. Czech and his wife, Mary; her six siblings, Phyllis Czech and husband, Ted, Jack Long and wife, Berna, Kathleen Manning and husband, Wayne, Karen Morgan and husband, Bruce, Margaret Morgan and husband, Dennis and Susan Long. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Joshua Pampuch.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13 and from 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of Holy Ghost will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. both Monday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made in her name to the Franciscan Food Pantry or St. Joseph’s Hospital.
