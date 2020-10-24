Barbara Ann Evanson

Barb loved playing cards and board games (cribbage as a favorite). She also enjoyed gardening and baking. Barb was a devoted mother and grandmother, always loved spending time with her family, doting on her grandchildren. She would make homemade popcorn for them, watching movies and having pillow fights. She had a bright smile, a wonderful sense of humor, an unparalleled love of family. She was by far the strongest woman I have ever known. She will be sadly missed but always remembered and treasured.