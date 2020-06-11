Barbara Ann Roehrick, 95, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Barbara was born Feb. 25, 1925, in Chippewa Falls, to Frederick “Sunny” Carl and Laura Ann (Frasl) Dreher.
Barbara graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1943, as the valedictorian. She then went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude and received her BA from Milwaukee-Downer College. Barbara also graduated Summa Cum Laude and received her BS from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Barbara married Robert C. Roehrick July 9, 1952, in Madison at the University Chapel. She taught English and Spanish for three years at Mondovi High School and 20 years in the English Department at Chippewa Falls Senior High School. She retired in 1987.
Barbara was a charter member of the local AAUW chapter and the United Way of Chippewa County. She was the originator of Chippewa Falls Excellence in Education Committee and served as a board member of Literacy Volunteers of America. Barbara was a member and board member of Delta Kappa Gamma, women’s educational society, and Phi Delta Kappa, educational society. She was also a member of the Elks Ladies and a member of St. Charles Church.
Barbara is survived by two sons, Robert (Anita) Roehrick of Novato, Calif., and Charles (Terri) Roehrick of Minnetonka, Minn.; one brother, Frederick “Buck” Dreher of Madison; and three grandchildren, Miranda Roehrick, Lisa Law and Karen Lindquist.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Greg Roehrick; and her parents.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
Barbara’s family prefers memorials to Chi-Hi Thru Cardinal Landing or the Athena Scholarship.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.