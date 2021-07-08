Barbara F. Tozer, 76, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Lake Hallie Memory Care.

Barbara was born July 25, 1944, in Bloomer, the daughter of Gilbert and Mary (Hepfler) Marek. She worked at 1st National Bank and Peoples State Bank in Bloomer before retiring after 35 years. Barbara was a member of the Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose Lodge #770 and Notre Dame Church.

Barbara enjoyed pontooning, playing cards, shopping, travel, collecting bears, laughing and most of all spending time with family and friends. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Gary; two sons, Tim (Lou) Tozer of Chippewa Falls and Tom (Robyn) Tozer of Lake Holcombe; two sisters, Mary Ann Weideman of Eau Claire and Darlene (John) Wagner of Bloomer; and two grandsons, Jalen and Peyton Tozer.

Barbara was preceded in death by one daughter in infancy; her parents; and brother-in-law, Wilbert Weideman.