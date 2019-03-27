CADOTT — Barbara J. Goettl, 71, of Cadott passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in her home with family by her side. Arrangements are pending at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott. A full obituary will follow. Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
