CADOTT — Barbara J. Goettl, 71, of Cadott passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in her home with family by her side. Arrangements are pending at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott. A full obituary will follow. Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Barbara J. Goettl
