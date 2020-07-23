× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara J. Martin (nee Bayuk), 102, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home—where she longed to be.

She was born Feb. 24, 1918, in the town of Draper, Wis., but also lived many years in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. She was married for 46 years to Donald P. Martin.

She is survived by her five daughters, Sandra (Robert) Heritsch, Rosemary (Greg) Barker, Janice (Dave Campos) Martin, Marjorie (Jay) Sivertsen, and Tracy (Bud) Davis; and four sons, James (Gail) Martin, Peter (Lisa) Martin, Sidney (Patricia) Martin, and Frederick (Charlene) Martin. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Grandma Sweetie will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Martin; sisters, Joanie, Mildred and Ann; brothers, Robert, Joe and John.

After raising her family, Barbara returned to UWEC and graduated at the age of 53. She also became the oldest living alumni of UWEC. She devoted her life to her children and their families. She was an avid reader of the Wall Street Journal until her death, and loved to read Russian literature. She enjoyed gardening, walking, and rock collecting. Barbara blessed us all with a long and fruitful life.