EAU CLAIRE — Barbara J. Rolland, 89, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday morning, July 18, 2018, at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
She was the beloved wife of Alvin E. Rolland, mother of John J. Long of Eau Claire, and Cynthia K. Nystrom of Silver Spring, Md., and stepmother of Tom Rolland of Albuquerque, N.M. and Eric Rolland of Lancaster, Wis. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Quale, of Chippewa Falls, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Barbara was born June 4, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, to Joel E. and Mildred (Kelly) Nystrom. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1947, from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire in 1960, and received Master of Arts degree in French from the University of Wisconsin in 1963. She also studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, France in the summer of 1964.
Barbara and Alvin were married for 52 years and lived a rich and varied life together, a life centered on family, community service and the University. Professionally, Barbara taught French and English as a Second Language at UWEC, served as foreign student advisor, established the English as a Foreign Language Certification Program, and advised the French Honors Society. She also organized and directed a summer program for international students, which continues today, and organized the International Folk Fair, which also continues today at the University. From 1993-1995, Barbara was employed as professor of English at Monterrey Tec (ITESM), in Guadalajara, Mexico.
She became an advocate for the Hmong refugees who settled in the Eau Claire area during the 1970’s, serving on the Hmong Advisory Board, and teaching English classes to Hmong adults. She maintained close friendships with many of the Hmong for the rest of her life. She also created the “New Beginnings” program, which provided tutoring for students in the Eau Claire school system. She recruited UWEC students and retired faculty members as volunteers for the program, which ran for more than 15 years. Barbara also worked as a tutor for the Literacy Volunteers of America for many years. She served as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire, was on the Board of Directors of the Chippewa Valley Boys and Girls Club, President of Emeritus Faculty of UWEC, Chair and board member of SCORE, and member of the Clear Water Kiwanis.
Barbara was politically active as well, serving as the Third District Secretary of the Republican Party, delegate to the National Convention, and secretary to the Eau Claire County Republican Party.
In addition to her family, professional and community activities, Barbara found time to author/coauthor several books: two French textbooks, a historical description of the Hmong people (“Trail Through the Mists”) and a murder mystery (“A Lake to Die in”). She has received numerous awards for her commitment to her teaching profession and her community work, including the 1999 Women of Distinction award from the Girl Scouts of America, the 2002 Excellence in Service Learning award from UWEC, and the 2002 Wisconsin’s First Lady’s Volunteerism Award.
Her children remember her as a loving parent who encouraged in them a love of the arts and openness to other cultures. They have fond memories of evenings at home with friends and family gathered around the piano, attending concerts and other University events, and enjoying cuisines from around the world, often prepared by visiting professors from UWEC. Likewise, they were able to meet and spend time with people from all walks of life and from many different countries and cultures. In later years, as the family grew, Barb and Al hosted summer poolside BBQs with many friends and family members in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the organization of the donor’s choice in Barbara’s name.
Services for Barbara will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Rd, Eau Claire. Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A committal service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie.
