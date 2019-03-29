CADOTT -- Barbara Jean (Bergeman) Goettl, 71, of Cadott passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at home. She fought a courageous battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS).
Barb was born May 5, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, to Donald and Rosemary (Picotte) Bergeman. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1965.
On Nov. 5, 1966, she married Lyle Goettl of Cadott, they celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2016, with family and friends.
She worked at Fabri-Tek and in the office at Chippewa Valley Music Festivals for 24 years, where her husband, Lyle, was the original founder.
Barb enjoyed numerous trips with Lyle to London, Spain, France, Jamaica, Mexico, Italy, St. Thomas, Africa, with her mother, Rosemary and sister, Ann and many more locations. She also enjoyed her shopping, thrift sales and casino trips.
She had many fond memories of being up to their summer home on Lake Holcombe.
Barb is survived by her husband, Lyle; sons, Lonnie (Autumn) and Brent, all of Cadott; two granddaughters, Jada and Macey; one sister, Ann (Mike) Swoboda of Jim Falls; three brothers, Mike (Linda) Bergeman and Jeff (Val) Bergeman, both of Eau Claire and Pat (Elua) Bergeman of Tampa, Fla. She is also survived by in-laws, Deone (Linda) Goettl of Cornell, Kay (Lenny) Sedlacek, Randy (Phyllis) Goettl and Rick (Terri) Goettl, all of Cadott; also many special nieces and nephews. Barb had many special friends, Sandy Weiland, Linda Felmlee, Dorothy Tenner, Scooby Chapek, Liz McConnville; and many more too numerous to mention.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Butzy and Ione Goettl; and sister-in-law, Susan Bergeman.
A service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Private family Interment will be at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Drywood, at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday April 1, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott and also one hour prior to the service Tuesday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be directed by the family in Barb's memory.
The family would like to thank Barb's caregiver, Donna Drivdahl and Mayo Hospice for the special care and attention given to Barb.
